Hadestown tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Hadestown, the Tony-winning, folk-jazz re-telling of the Orpheus and Eurydice myth, returns to Hollywood Pantages Theatre for two performances—Oct. 25, 2025, at 8 p.m. and a special matinée Nov. 2, 2025, at 1 p.m.—bringing its New Orleans-inflected score and revolving set to L.A.’s Broadway flagship. :contentReference[oaicite:3]{index=3}

Tickets for both dates are on sale now.

Since sweeping eight Tony Awards in 2019, Hadestown has earned a cult following for Anaïs Mitchell’s bluesy numbers and director Rachel Chavkin’s subway-tunnel staging. The Pantages’ art-deco grandeur heightens show-stopping moments like “Wait for Me,” with its swinging lamps and harmonizing Fates.

With only a short L.A. engagement confirmed, West Coast theatergoers eager for Broadway-level spectacle without the cross-country flight should snap up seats quickly.

Show Dates & Tickets

