Hadestown tickets on sale in Washington at National Theatre – DC

Hadestown, the Tony Award-winning musical, is set for an extended engagement at the National Theatre – DC in Washington, D.C. from November 18–23, 2025. With multiple performances across the week, theatergoers in the nation’s capital will have ample opportunity to experience this acclaimed production that reimagines the ancient myth of Orpheus and Eurydice with a modern, soulful score.

Tickets for the Hadestown performances are on sale now. Fans may purchase directly through the National Theatre box office, but tickets are also available at ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on purchases for major live events.

Known for its stirring music by Anaïs Mitchell and powerful staging, Hadestown has captivated Broadway audiences and touring cities alike. Its run in Washington will allow fans to immerse themselves in a story of love, hope, and redemption, set against the backdrop of an underworld brought to life with jazz, folk, and blues influences.

Washington show dates:

