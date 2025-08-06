UConn Huskies basketball heads to TD Garden on Nov. 15, 2025, for a neutral-site clash with the BYU Cougars in the Hall of Fame Series. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. in the home of the Celtics and Bruins, where two of college hoops’ most passionate fan bases will paint the parquet in Husky blue and Cougar royal.

Tickets for this one-night showcase are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the TD Garden box office, but the easiest way to avoid hidden service fees is through ScoreBig, which offers transparent, all-in pricing on every seat in the house.

UConn returns a core of guards who fueled last season’s Sweet 16 run, while BYU’s high-tempo offense—ranked top-15 nationally in three-point attempts—promises fireworks from the opening whistle. The matchup also rekindles a bit of NCAA tournament history: the programs last met in a thrilling 2021 round-of-32 game that saw the Huskies advance after a late steal sealed the victory.

TD Garden will transform into college-basketball central for the entire weekend, with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame hosting fan activations on the concourse, including photo ops with championship trophies and interactive pop-a-shot contests. Arrive early to explore Boston’s vibrant West End restaurants or tour the adjacent Sports Museum, which chronicles New England’s rich hoops heritage.

Whether you’re chanting “U-C-O-N-N” or raising a “Go Cougs” banner, expect a tournament-level atmosphere, national television cameras and plenty of bragging rights on the line as both teams bolster their early-season résumés.

Shop for UConn vs. BYU tickets at TD Garden on November 15, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Hall of Fame Series tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.