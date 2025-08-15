Hamilton de Holanda tickets on sale in Phoenix at MIM Music Theater

Hamilton de Holanda, the Brazilian mandolin virtuoso, will perform at the Musical Instrument Museum’s Music Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, on Jan. 22, 2026. Renowned for his innovative blend of choro, jazz, and contemporary styles, de Holanda has been hailed as one of the greatest instrumentalists of his generation.

With multiple Latin Grammy nominations and collaborations with global icons, de Holanda’s artistry transcends genres and borders. This intimate Phoenix concert offers audiences the rare opportunity to experience his technical mastery up close.

The MIM Music Theater’s exceptional acoustics and comfortable setting promise a night of musical brilliance and cultural immersion.

