Hamilton tickets on sale in Rochester at West Herr Auditorium Theatre

Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking Broadway sensation, will take the stage at West Herr Auditorium Theatre in Rochester, New York, with performances scheduled for Nov. 23 and Nov. 30, 2025. This award-winning musical blends hip-hop, R&B, and traditional show tunes to tell the story of Alexander Hamilton and the birth of America.

Tickets for both Rochester performances are available now. While the venue box office is one option, fans can also secure seats at ScoreBig, which offers tickets without hidden service fees.

Since its Broadway debut, Hamilton has become a cultural phenomenon, winning multiple Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The Rochester stop provides Western New York audiences a chance to see the hit show without traveling to Broadway.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this theatrical event when Hamilton arrives in Rochester this November.

Upcoming Rochester Performances

