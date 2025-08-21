Harrison Gordon & Heart To Gold tickets on sale in Dallas at Club Dada

Harrison Gordon joins forces with Heart To Gold for a night of indie rock energy at Club Dada in Dallas on Nov. 18, 2025. Fans in North Texas can expect a raw, high-energy show in one of the city’s most intimate live music spaces.

Tickets for the Nov. 18 performance are on sale now. Purchase at the Club Dada box office or online through ScoreBig, where fans can secure tickets without hidden fees.

The collaboration of Harrison Gordon and Heart To Gold brings together fresh songwriting and relentless touring spirit, appealing to both longtime fans and newcomers to the scene. Dallas audiences will enjoy a close-up experience in the historic Deep Ellum district, known for its thriving live music culture.

