Harrison Gordon tickets on sale in Austin at 29th Street Ballroom

Harrison Gordon teams up with Heart to Gold and Aren’t We Amphibians for a special night of live music at 29th Street Ballroom in Austin, Texas, on Nov. 19, 2025. This intimate venue provides the perfect setting for fans to enjoy an eclectic mix of indie and alternative sounds.

Tickets are available now through the 29th Street Ballroom box office or via ScoreBig, where fans can buy tickets with no hidden fees. Known for their DIY energy and genre-bending performances, these acts bring raw and authentic live shows to every stage they play.

Austin concertgoers can expect a night of high-energy music that highlights both rising and established talent. With a lineup that captures the city’s vibrant music culture, this event is a must for fans of underground rock and indie music.

Shop for Harrison Gordon tickets at 29th Street Ballroom on November 19, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Harrison Gordon tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.