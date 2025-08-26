Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets on sale in New York

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child brings the wizarding world to Broadway for a special evening at Lyric Theatre – New York on December 9, 2025. Set 19 years after the original book series, the acclaimed stage play follows Harry Potter and his son Albus as past and present collide in a new magical adventure.

Tickets for the Dec. 9 performance are on sale now. Fans may purchase at the Lyric Theatre box office or through ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

The Olivier and Tony Award-winning production is known for its breathtaking stagecraft, time-bending storytelling, and spellbinding effects that delight audiences of all ages. Lyric Theatre’s immersive design enhances the experience, placing theatergoers at the heart of the magic with soaring visuals and meticulously crafted details from the wizarding world.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering the story for the first time, this Broadway engagement offers a memorable night in New York City’s theater district. Make plans to step back into the magic for one spectacular performance.

Harry Potter and The Cursed Child at Lyric Theatre – New York on December 9, 2025

