Hazel Brugger tickets on sale in New York at Sony Hall

Hazel Brugger, the Swiss-born comedian and writer, will bring her humor to Sony Hall in New York, New York, on Nov. 16, 2025, at 9 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now through the Sony Hall box office or ScoreBig, which guarantees transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Brugger has earned acclaim throughout Europe for her witty, observational comedy that touches on everyday life, culture, and social issues. Her New York performance gives American audiences the chance to enjoy her unique comedic voice live.

Sony Hall offers the perfect setting for Brugger’s sharp, intimate humor. Fans in the city can expect a memorable night of laughter and connection with one of Europe’s rising comedic stars.

Shop for Hazel Brugger tickets at Sony Hall on November 16, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Hazel Brugger tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.