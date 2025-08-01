Henrik tickets on sale in New York at Mercury Lounge

Henrik, Scandinavian singer-songwriter and viral TikTok favorite, makes his U.S. club debut at Mercury Lounge in New York City at 6 p.m. Oct. 25, 2025. Fusing Nordic folk textures with indie-pop electronics, Henrik has amassed millions of streams for heartfelt singles like “Somewhere Warm.”

Tickets are on sale now—snagging them on ScoreBig avoids hidden fees and secures a coveted spot inside the 250-seat Lower East Side venue.

Expect an intimate evening of finger-picked guitar, loop-pedal layering and vulnerable storytelling that calls to mind Bon Iver and José González. Early European dates have drawn rave reviews for Henrik’s knack for turning hushed ballads into communal sing-alongs.

Mercury Lounge’s reputation for launching breakthrough acts—from The Strokes to Maggie Rogers—makes this a must-see for tastemakers eager to claim “I saw him first” bragging rights. With only one North American appearance confirmed, the show is poised to sell out rapidly.

