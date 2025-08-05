Hinterland Festival Celebrates 10 Years with Star-Studded Lineup, Community Impact

The 10th annual Hinterland Music Festival wrapped up Sunday, bringing thousands of fans to Saint Charles, Iowa, for a weekend of music, innovation, and community engagement.

Headlined by Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves, and Lana Del Rey, the milestone event drew praise from both performers and attendees for its laid-back atmosphere and rural charm.

Located about 30 minutes south of Des Moines, the three-day festival has built a reputation over the past decade as a standout summer destination for music lovers seeking a blend of high-caliber performances and scenic outdoor experiences.

Artists frequently highlighted the unique vibe during their sets, applauding the intimate setting and engaged crowds. Festival organizers noted that the 2025 edition not only celebrated a decade of music but also pushed forward with new ideas aimed at deepening the fan experience.

One of this year’s most talked-about additions was Hinterland Uncharted, a new mobile game and immersive digital layer that allowed attendees to explore the festival in new ways. The interactive experience debuted to strong fan reception, adding a tech-forward element to the traditionally analog event.

The festival also saw significant contributions to local arts and education initiatives. The B. Well Foundation’s Creative Coaches program, which connects Des Moines Public School students with mentors in the community, hosted on-site activations and raised over $3,000. Meanwhile, the Iowa Alliance for Arts Education held a silent auction that brought in more than $3,500—its most successful Hinterland fundraising effort to date.

Vendors embraced the festival’s spirit of giving as well. Wander & Co., a featured “social cause shop,” reported planting 325 trees and donating 450 meals to Iowa food banks through sales during the event.

Founded in 2015, Hinterland has grown into a celebrated Midwest staple, offering a curated blend of music, camping, art, and community. Past performers have included Zach Bryan, Bon Iver, Brandi Carlile, Willie Nelson, and Hozier.

This year’s success further cements the festival’s place in the national music scene, while staying true to its Iowa roots.