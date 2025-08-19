Hubert Laws tickets on sale in Phoenix at MIM

Hubert Laws, the legendary jazz flutist, will perform at the Musical Instrument Museum – Music Theater in Phoenix, Arizona, on Nov. 7, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for this special performance are available now. Secure seats through the venue box office or at ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy transparent pricing with no hidden ticket fees.

Laws is celebrated for his pioneering blend of classical and jazz traditions, establishing himself as one of the most versatile and acclaimed flutists of his generation. His performance in Phoenix offers music lovers the rare opportunity to hear his virtuosity in an intimate venue setting.

