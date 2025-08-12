Iceland Eclipse Festival to Launch with Rare 2026 Total Solar Eclipse

The 2026 Iceland Eclipse Festival will bring together more than 100 artists, speakers, and visionaries for four days of music, arts, science, and wellness in the shadow of a rare total solar eclipse.

The event is set to run from August 12 to 15, 2026 on Iceland’s Snæfellsnes Peninsula, timed to coincide with over two minutes of totality — one of the longest eclipse durations worldwide — beginning at 17:45 UTC on the festival’s opening day.

The eclipse, which will not return to Iceland until 2196, will serve as the festival’s starting point, followed by a lineup of performances, talks, and experiences designed around four themes: Dance, Learn, Connect, and Explore.

Music headliners include Grammy-nominated Italian electronic act MEDUZA, German electronic duo Booka Shade, Nightmares on Wax, Ryan Crosson, Shaun Reeves, and rising artist Cici. Icelandic performers such as electronic-pop group GusGus, singer Emiliana Torrini, dreampop band Vök, Eurovision star Daði Freyr, and reggae outfit Hjálmar will showcase the country’s local sounds.

The speaker program will feature astronauts, scientists, and cultural leaders addressing topics from space exploration and artificial intelligence to indigenous knowledge and sustainability. Confirmed participants include neurosurgeon and technologist Dr. Jordan Amadio, crypto advocacy leader Mason Lynaugh, civic tech pioneer Róbert Bjarnason, and creative technologist Richelle Ellis.

Beyond music and lectures, the festival’s CONNECT program will offer yoga, meditation, breathwork, and nightly fire ceremonies, with contributions from artists such as Alex Grey & Allyson Grey and futurist Jason Silva. The EXPLORE pillar will guide attendees through Iceland’s dramatic landscapes with activities like nature expeditions, cold plunges, and storytelling rooted in local culture.

Organizers say the gathering will follow leave-no-trace principles and support climate initiatives, including the EarthPercent music industry climate fund. Accommodation options range from tent camping to glamping and private stays, with views of both the eclipse and the Perseids meteor shower.

In the month leading up to the festival, an Innovation Residency will invite artists, scientists, and technologists to Hellissandur and nearby towns to develop projects inspired by the eclipse and Icelandic landscape. Applications are open through the end of 2025.

The Iceland Eclipse Festival is co-created by IMXP and Secret Solstice, with support from global collaborators in music, art, science, and wellness.

Find more information on the event here.