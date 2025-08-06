IndyCar Grand Prix tickets on sale in Arlington at AT&T Stadium

IndyCar Grand Prix roars into AT&T Stadium for three days of high-octane action, March 13-15, 2026. The world-famous home of the Dallas Cowboys will transform into a custom 1.1-mile circuit, as 700-horsepower open-wheel machines rocket past the giant video board and through the stadium’s retractable-roof environment at speeds topping 170 mph.

Tickets for the Friday practice and qualifying, Saturday heat races, and Sunday championship finale are on sale now. While you can buy at the AT&T Stadium box office, savvy race fans score seats through ScoreBig, which lists every ticket with transparent, all-in pricing—no hidden service fees.

This first-ever indoor–outdoor IndyCar weekend in North Texas will feature grandstand views normally reserved for football, plus infield paddock access that lets spectators watch crews swap tires in under seven seconds. Between sessions, organizers plan live music on the Miller Lite Stage, driver autograph alleys, and interactive pit-stop challenges for children and adults alike. Food options range from Texas-sized brisket sandwiches to vegan street tacos, and parking lots will open at dawn for tailgaters ready to fire up grills before engines roar at 8 a.m. each morning.

Located in the heart of Arlington’s entertainment district, AT&T Stadium sits within walking distance of Globe Life Field and Texas Live!, turning race weekend into a festival hub laden with bars, big screens, and nightly fireworks. With springtime temperatures typically in the 70s, it’s the perfect escape for motorsport fans eager to witness IndyCar’s bravest tackle banked turns under a domed roof.

Race-weekend ticket links

