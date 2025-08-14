Infamous Stringdusters & Mountain Grass Unit tickets on sale in Chicago

Infamous Stringdusters & Mountain Grass Unit via the band's official website

The Infamous Stringdusters team with Mountain Grass Unit for a night of progressive bluegrass at Thalia Hall in Chicago, Illinois, on Jan. 30, 2026. Expect dazzling musicianship, tight harmonies, and genre-bending jams from a group known for pushing acoustic music forward.

Tickets for the Jan. 30 show are on sale now. Purchase at the Thalia Hall box office or via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees.

The Stringdusters’ live sets blend tradition with improvisation, while Mountain Grass Unit brings youthful fire and precision to the stage. Thalia Hall’s historic room and excellent sightlines make it a perfect spot to catch virtuosic acoustic music up close.

Bluegrass fans and jam aficionados alike will find plenty to love in this winter tour stop in Pilsen.

Shop for The Infamous Stringdusters & Mountain Grass Unit tickets at Thalia Hall on January 30, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on The Infamous Stringdusters & Mountain Grass Unit tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.