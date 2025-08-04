Inglewood Residents Complain Over Noise From SoFi Stadium Events

Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium is booming with concerts this summer — but not everyone is excited for the noise levels.

This past weekend, the HARD Summer music festival took over the stadium, while pop icon Lady Gaga performed just across the street at the Kia Forum on “The Mayhem Ball Tour.” While thousands of people poured into Inglewood to listen to music on Saturday, the neighbors were skeptical of just how loud the shows would be — and if organizers would follow curfew.

During last year’s festival, city officials reported more than 100 complaints during the festival, which led to performances being cancelled at SoFi’s American Airlines Plaza. Complaints came from as far as the South Bay, with residents in El Segundo and Redondo Beach complaining that the noise was too loud and went on too late into the night.

Ahead of the 2025 edition of the festival, Inglewood Mayor James Butts said that this year would be much different, noting that the main stage in 2024 was American Airlines Plaza, which was 50 feet elevated from the floor at SoFi facing west “and that, combined with atmospheric conditions, allowed the bass frequencies to run along the clouds.”

“[The festival] ran over last year,” Butts said. “It will not run over this year. If I have to pull the plug myself, it will end at 10 o’clock.”

According to CBS News, the festival did indeed end sharply at 10 p.m., however, locals are still frustrated with the noise levels and took to social media to complain. Some event posted a complaint call line, specifically designed for the festival:

This year’s edition of HARD Summer featured acts like FEID, Dom Dolla, Busta Rhymes, Four Tet, and Barry Can’t Swim.

The concerts this summer aren’t over yet, either; Shakira and the Black Eyed Peas will perform at SoFi Stadium on August 4 and 5, followed by Chris Brown on September 13 and 14. Find the venue’s full upcoming calendar here.