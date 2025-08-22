Jade Eagleson tickets on sale in Edmonton at Midway

Jade Eagleson, the rising Canadian country star, is set to perform at Midway – Edmonton in Edmonton, Alberta, on January 27, 2026. Fans can expect an evening filled with his modern country anthems and heartfelt ballads.

Tickets for this Edmonton date are available now. They can be purchased directly at the venue or through ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are offered with no hidden service charges.

Eagleson has quickly become one of country music’s most exciting voices, known for his chart-topping singles and authentic style that resonates with fans across Canada and beyond. His shows capture both raw emotion and high energy, making them must-see events for country fans.

Edmonton audiences should secure tickets early for what promises to be a standout night of live country music.

