Janine tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Teragram Ballroom

Janine, the New Zealand-born R&B auteur praised for her silken vocals and storytelling EP XXEP, headlines downtown L.A.’s Teragram Ballroom on Oct. 22, 2025. The 700-cap space offers a rare chance to catch her atmospheric blend of soul and alt-pop up close. :contentReference[oaicite:4]{index=4}

Tickets are on sale now. Teragram’s box office is an option, but ScoreBig lists fee-free floor passes so fans can save for merch or late-night tacos on 7th Street.

Janine’s live show weaves guitar-loop ballads into bass-heavy R&B jams, with crowd-led harmonies on breakout single “Hold Me.” After recent support slots with Anderson .Paak and emotional viral moments on TikTok, the singer is poised for a breakout American tour.

The Teragram’s low-rise stage and studio-quality sound system will magnify every melismatic run, while its vintage proscenium creates an intimate vibe usually reserved for secret industry showcases. Expect a setlist previewing her forthcoming sophomore album.

Shop for Janine tickets at Teragram Ballroom on October 22, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Janine tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.