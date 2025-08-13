Jaron Ennis vs. Uisma Lima tickets on sale in Philadelphia

Jaron Ennis headlines a Matchroom Boxing card against Uisma Lima at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Oct. 11, 2025, with first bell slated for 4:20 p.m. The hometown star brings knockout power and elite hand speed to a venue known for big-fight atmosphere.

Expect a charged crowd as Ennis continues his march through the welterweight ranks. The undercard typically delivers rising prospects and regional favorites, making this a full afternoon of action. Wells Fargo Center provides excellent views across the bowl, with wide concourses and easy access to food and beverage options. Plan travel and parking early to maximize time at your seat before the televised bouts begin.

Whether you’re seated near the ring or taking in the event from the upper levels, Philadelphia’s fight-night energy is tough to beat. Boxing fans won’t want to miss Ennis back on home turf.

