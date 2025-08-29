Jeff Arcuri tickets on sale in Chicago at The Chicago Theatre

Jeff Arcuri, the rising comedy star known for his sharp wit and observational humor, will headline The Chicago Theatre in Chicago, Illinois, with two shows on November 22 and 23, 2025.

Tickets for both performances are on sale now.

Arcuri, who has appeared on The Tonight Show and Comedy Central, has earned a reputation for delivering quick-paced sets that resonate with audiences nationwide. His Chicago appearances give fans a chance to see one of stand-up’s fastest-rising performers live in his home city.

Upcoming Chicago Performances

