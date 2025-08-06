Jeff Dunham tickets on sale in Birmingham at Legacy Arena

Jeff Dunham brings his all-new “Still Not Canceled” tour to Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Dec. 11, 2025, at 7 p.m. The record-smashing ventriloquist—dubbed “America’s favorite comedian” by Slate—will unload fresh material alongside fan-favorite castmates Walter, Peanut, José Jalapeño and Achmed the Dead Terrorist.

Tickets are on sale now. While seats can be purchased at the BJCC box office, bargain-hunters can skip hidden service charges by locking them in through ScoreBig, which lists tickets with up-front, all-in pricing.

Dunham’s last trek ranked among Pollstar’s Top 10 comedy tours worldwide, thanks to his mix of lightning-fast improv and razor-sharp social commentary. Expect Walter’s holiday grumbles, Peanut’s frantic improv and new twists on Achmed’s “Silence! I keel you!” routine—plus Birmingham-specific jokes that Dunham typically crafts on show day.

Legacy Arena’s 17,000-seat makeover delivers upgraded acoustics, wider concourses and extra concessions, making it an ideal spot to kick off the holiday laugh season. Doors open at 6 p.m.; arrive early to browse exclusive tour merch, including plush versions of Bubba J and Peanut.

