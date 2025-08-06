Jeff Dunham tickets on sale in Huntsville at Propst Arena

Ventriloquism rock star Jeff Dunham wraps his Alabama swing at Huntsville’s Propst Arena inside the Von Braun Center on Dec. 13, 2025, with a special 5 p.m. Saturday performance.

Fans can purchase seats at the VBC box office

Whether you know Dunham from Comedy Central marathons or his sold-out stadium dates, the live show offers dead-on impressions, region-specific riffing and jaw-dropping puppet choreography (how exactly does Peanut drum on the suitcase?). Huntsville audiences should listen for space-industry callbacks aimed at Rocket City pride.

Propst Arena’s 10,000-seat layout provides intimate sight lines compared to bigger tour stops, meaning even mezzanine patrons can catch Achmed’s explosive eye rolls. Doors open at 4 p.m., and downtown parking garages are a short walk away.

