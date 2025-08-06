Jeff Dunham tickets on sale in North Little Rock at Simmons Bank Arena

Jeff Dunham heads to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Dec. 12, 2025, at 7 p.m., packing a trunkful of outspoken puppets for an evening of rapid-fire punch lines.

Tickets are on sale through the arena and ScoreBig, where transparent pricing means no surprise fees at checkout.

Dunham’s YouTube clips have topped a billion views, and his Netflix specials routinely trend worldwide. For Arkansas fans, that internet fame translates into an in-person roller-coaster featuring new character Url—an influencer who roasts the audience’s social-media habits—alongside sarcastic Walter and beer-loving Bubba J.

Simmons Bank Arena’s central location across the river from downtown Little Rock offers plentiful parking and easy access to the River Market’s restaurants for pre-show bites. Inside, upgraded sight lines ensure you won’t miss a single eyebrow raise from José Jalapeño.

Shop for Jeff Dunham tickets at Simmons Bank Arena on December 12, 2025

