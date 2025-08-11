Jerry Seinfeld tickets on sale in Chattanooga

Jerry Seinfeld brings his signature observational comedy to Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium in Chattanooga on December 5, 2025. The iconic stand-up’s precision timing and everyday insights have made him one of America’s most in-demand touring comics for decades.

Tickets are on sale now through the auditorium box office and at ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so you can pick your seats and check out without surprise add-ons. This is a high-demand date for comedy fans across the Tennessee Valley, so early purchase is recommended.

The historic downtown venue offers comfortable sightlines and crisp acoustics that fit Seinfeld’s clean, rapid-fire style. Expect a tight, polished set that touches on technology, travel, family life, and the quirks of daily routines—delivered with the comic’s trademark cadence.

Shop for Jerry Seinfeld tickets at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium on December 5, 2025

