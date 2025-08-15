Joel Corry tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Academy LA

Joel Corry, the chart-topping DJ and producer behind hits like “Head & Heart” and “BED,” is set to electrify Academy LA in Hollywood, California, on Nov. 14, 2025. Known for his infectious house beats and high-energy performances, Corry continues to dominate dance floors around the world.

Tickets for the Nov. 14 show are available now at the Academy LA box office and on ScoreBig, where buyers enjoy tickets with no hidden service fees.

Corry’s meteoric rise from UK reality TV star to international music sensation has been powered by his knack for creating crowd-pleasing anthems. His Los Angeles set will blend chart favorites with new material, making it a must-attend night for dance music fans.

Academy LA’s immersive club environment promises an unforgettable night of lights, sound, and nonstop movement.

