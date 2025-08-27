John Fogerty Plots Fall ‘The Legacy Tour’

John Fogerty will hit the road this fall for The Legacy Tour, a series of concerts celebrating the release of his new album.

The newly announced dates, billed as “Legacy dates,” will kick off on October 31 in Atlantic City at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Salem, VA, Nashville, TN, Atlanta, GA, Durham, NC, Virginia Beach, VA, Bethlehem, PA, Oxon Hill, MD, Newark, NJ, and Uncasville, CT. Fogerty will then wrap up on November 14 in Boston at MGM Music Hall at Fenway.

Notably, the 11 shows are separate from previously announced performances in late September and early October. The fall trek adds to a handful of appearances, including the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 20 and a concert in Mexico City on September 29.

Additionally, earlier this month, Fogerty celebrated his career with the release of Legacy: The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years. The record, which arrived August 22 highlights his career and his long battle to regain control of his music.

Fogerty, shared a statement on Facebook about the release, calling it a personal milestone. “At 80 years old, I’m finally able to celebrate my life’s work the way it was always meant to be heard,” he wrote. He described the album as more than a compilation, adding, “It’s my story of how I fought to reclaim what should’ve always been rightfully mine.”

“This record is not only a gift to myself, but also a reclamation and celebration of my music. It’s a rare moment where the artist wins, and my legacy survives and comes out the other side shining brighter than ever,” he added.

“A big shoutout to all the fans for singing my songs, playing my songs, and being there with me throughout all the years. I couldn’t have done it without you!”

Tickets for the added dates go on sale Wednesday, August 27, at 10 a.m. local time through JohnFogerty.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/30 — Niagara Falls, ON @ OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

09/20 — Las Vegas, NV @ 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival

09/29 — Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional

10/01 — Higland, CA @ Yaamava Resort and Casino at San Manuel

10/31 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena *

11/01 — Salem, VA @ Salem Civic Center *

11/03 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium; Nashville, TN *

11/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre *

11/05 — Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center *

11/07 — Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome *

11/08 — Bethlehem, PA @ Wind Creek Event Center *

11/09 — Oxon Hill, MD @ The Theater at MGM National Harbor *

11/12 — Newark, NJ @ New Jersey Performing Arts Center *

11/13 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun *

11/14 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *