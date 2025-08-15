John Oliver tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met

John Oliver at the 7th Annual Crunchies Awards on February 10, 2014 in San Francisco | Photo credit: Steve Jennings via Wikimedia Commons

John Oliver, the Emmy-winning host of HBO’s “Last Week Tonight,” will bring his sharp wit and satirical insights to The Met in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Dec. 31, 2025. Known for blending humor with biting political commentary, Oliver has become one of the most influential voices in comedy today.

Tickets for the Dec. 31 show are on sale now at The Met’s box office and on ScoreBig, where fans can find tickets to top events with no hidden service fees.

This New Year’s Eve performance offers a perfect mix of laughter and reflection, as Oliver delivers his signature takes on the year’s biggest headlines. Audiences can expect a night of intelligent humor and unforgettable moments.

The Met’s historic grandeur will serve as a fitting stage for one of comedy’s most acclaimed performers.

Shop for John Oliver tickets at The Met on December 31, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on John Oliver tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.