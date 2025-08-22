Jungle Bells Adds Second Day, Confirms Rudimental and Bou as Headliners

Jungle Bells is set to return to Atlanta this winter with a bigger footprint and an international lineup of drum and bass heavyweights. The festival will take over Masquerade on December 12 and 13, marking its first-ever two-day run.

“In a city best known as the capital of hip-hop, Jungle Bells has carved out an unlikely but undeniable home for drum and bass,” said co-founder and brand director Brandon Couturier. “The DJs feel that energy here… the crowd knows their history, they don’t settle for mediocrity, and the vibe is electric every single time.”

Leading this year’s lineup are Rudimental and Bou, with additional sets from Boy, AEON:MODE, and Kings of the Rollers featuring Serum, Voltage, Bladrunner, and Inja. B-Complex will also take the stage, with more names to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Notably, the festival will use four stages inside Masquerade, named Heaven, Hell, Purgatory, and Altar. Organizers also confirmed that official afterparties will be announced in the coming months.

Additionally, Jungle Bells co-founder MJ Lee emphasized the dedication of the festival’s fan base, many of whom travel long distances to attend. “Half our audience comes from across the U.S. or overseas,” Lee explained. “We’ve even had fans travel 33 hours from Australia—and that kind of passion pushes every performer to give something unforgettable. We bust our ass so you can shake yours.”

Tickets for Jungle Bells are on sale now. For more information and additional details, festivalgoers can visit the official Jungle Bells website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Jungle Bells 2025 Artist Lineup