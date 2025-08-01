Junior H tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Hollywood Bowl

Junior H, a pioneer of corridos tumbados, headlines the iconic Hollywood Bowl at 7 p.m. Nov. 7, 2025. The Mexican-American sensation behind “El Azul” and platinum album L$D mixes regional Mexican melodies with trap beats, captivating Gen Z bilingual audiences.

Tickets for the Bowl date are on sale now. Fans can purchase directly or tap ScoreBig’s no-fee marketplace to secure terrace boxes or garden seats before they’re gone—ideal for family gatherings under the stars.

Junior H’s live shows incorporate twelve-string requinto guitars, booming 808s and sing-back hooks that turn the venue into a mass karaoke session. His 2024 sell-out at the Kia Forum proved L.A.’s appetite for the corridos-urbano wave he helped ignite alongside Peso Pluma.

The Hollywood Bowl’s 17,500-seat canyon setting adds cinematic grandeur, complete with picnic-friendly lawns and crisp amphitheater acoustics. As the only California stop on his fall itinerary so far, this appearance is poised to draw fans statewide.

