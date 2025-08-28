Kamala Harris tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Wiltern

Official portrait of Kamala Harris, 2021 | Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson via Wikimedia Commons

Kamala Harris is set to appear at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, California, on October 28, 2025. This special lecture event will offer attendees a unique opportunity to hear directly from the Vice President in one of the city’s most intimate venues.

Tickets for the October 28 event are available now at The Wiltern box office and through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Harris has been a central figure in American politics for years, serving as the first woman, first Black, and first South Asian Vice President of the United States. Her appearance in Los Angeles provides a platform for her to discuss issues, connect with constituents, and share insights from her groundbreaking career.

Los Angeles audiences will have a chance to be part of an engaging evening of conversation at a venue known for hosting cultural and political events alike.

Shop for Kamala Harris tickets at The Wiltern on October 28, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kamala Harris tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.