Kamala Harris tickets on sale in Philadelphia at The Met

Official portrait of Kamala Harris, 2021 | Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson via Wikimedia Commons

Kamala Harris will appear for a special lecture event at The Met Presented by Highmark in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 25, 2025. The evening promises an engaging and timely conversation from one of the nation’s most prominent political voices.

Tickets for this Philadelphia appearance are on sale now. The Met box office is one outlet, but fans can also purchase through ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Harris’s career has spanned roles as a U.S. senator, vice president, and influential policy leader. Her speaking engagements often draw large audiences eager to hear her insights on politics, leadership, and the future of the country.

Philadelphia audiences are encouraged to secure their seats early for this rare opportunity to hear Harris live at The Met.

Shop for Kamala Harris tickets at The Met on September 25, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Kamala Harris tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.