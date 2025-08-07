Kelly Clarkson Cancels August Las Vegas Residency Dates

Kelly Clarkson has postponed the remaining August dates of her Las Vegas residency, citing a health issue involving her children’s father.

The singer announced the news in a statement shared on social media, explaining that she needed to step away from performing in order to be with her family.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” Clarkson wrote. “I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

The postponed dates include August 8, 9, 15, and 16 at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. These performances were part of Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions, a residency announced earlier this year. Clarkson had previously performed residencies at the same venue in 2023 and 2024.

The residency has already faced scheduling issues. Clarkson canceled her originally scheduled opening weekend, July 4 and 5, just 90 minutes before showtime. The singer took to her social media to share in part, “We have been working 24/7 to make Studio Sessions the most intimate and extraordinary experience with and for my incredible fans,” she said in part.

“The prep and rehearsals have taken a toll on my voice. I want the shows to be perfect for y’all and I need to protect myself from doing serious damage so I am taking this weekend and next week to rest up so that we can deliver what you all deserve.”

The residency is currently expected to resume in November, with shows scheduled for November 7, 8, 14, and 15. No rescheduled dates have been announced for the postponed August performances.