Kings vs. Maple Leafs tickets on sale in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena

Los Angeles Kings host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on April 4, 2026, in a Saturday Matinee showdown that could carry playoff implications for both conferences. The puck drops at 4 p.m., promising Anze Kopitar face-offs against Auston Matthews and a clash of elite goaltenders. :contentReference[oaicite:6]{index=6}

Tickets are on sale now through the arena box office and via ScoreBig, where fans can lock in glass-side seats or budget-friendly uppers without hidden service charges.

The Kings have turned their downtown barn into a fortress under head coach Jim Hiller, while Toronto’s high-octane offense ranks among the league’s best. Expect sell-out energy as Maple Leafs Nation travels west and L.A. die-hards fill the rafters with black-and-silver towels.

Crypto.com Arena’s recent ribbon-board upgrades and LED lighting transform every power play into a light show, while the wide concourses make it easy to grab Korean BBQ nachos between periods.

Shop for Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs tickets at Crypto.com Arena on April 4, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.