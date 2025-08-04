Lainey Wilson to Headline 2026 Concert for Legends at NFL Hall of Fame Weekend

Lainey Wilson will headline the 2026 Concert for Legends at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The concert is scheduled for August 9, 2026, as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week.

“We are so excited about Lainey Wilson coming to Canton that we didn’t want to wait a minute longer than necessary to share the news,” said Jim Porter, president and CEO of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Lainey is racking up national awards and continues her climb to the top of the charts and to the top of people’s playlists with her special blend of singing and songwriting talents.”

Tickets for the 2026 Concert for Legends are available now at ProFootballHOF.com.

Additionally, Wilson is currently on her Whirlwind World Tour, which includes dates across North America and Europe. The “Heart Like a Truck” singer’s upcoming performances include stops in cities such as Phoenix, Denver, Sacramento, Los Angeles Knoxville and Charlotte before wrapping up on November 8 in Orlando at Kia Center.

For more information and additional details about Wilson’s upcoming tour dates, fans can visit her official website.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

August 14—Phoenix, AZ—Footprint Center*

August 15—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

August 16—Denver, CO—Ball Arena*

August 21—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

August 22—Sacramento, CA—Golden 1 Center*

August 23—Los Angeles, CA—Kia Forum*

August 28—Calgary, AB—Scotiabank Saddledome*

August 29—Edmonton, AB—Rogers Place*

August 30—Saskatoon, SK—SaskTel Centre*

September 11—Baton Rouge, LA—Raising Cane’s River Center†

September 13—Bossier City, LA—Brookshire Grocery Arena†

September 18—Austin, TX—Moody Center‡

September 19—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena‡

September 20—Houston, TX—The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman ‡

September 25—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage§

September 26—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre§

September 27—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena§

October 2—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena||

October 3—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center§

October 4—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center§

October 9—Columbia, MD—Merriweather Post Pavilion§

October 10—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden§

October 11—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center§

October 16—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casio Amphitheatre||

October 17—Rosemont, IL—Allstate Arena||

October 18—Saint Paul, MN—Xcel Energy Center||

October 24—Knoxville, TN—Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center#

October 25—Charlotte, NC—Spectrum Center#

November 7—Tampa, FL—Amalie Arena#

November 8—Orlando, FL—Kia Center#

~with special guest Zach Meadows

*with special guests ERNEST and Kaitlin Butts

†with special guests ERNEST and Maddox Batson

‡with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Drake Milligan

*with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Lauren Watkins

||with special guests Muscadine Bloodline and Maddox Batson

#with special guests ERNEST and Drake Milligan