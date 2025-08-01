Lamp tickets on sale in New York at The Rooftop at Pier 17

By Madeline Page 3 hours ago
Lamp performing at the McMenamin’s Crystal Ballroom in October 2024 via Wikimedia Commons
Lamp, Tokyo’s beloved city-pop trio, floats breezy jazz-tinged melodies over East River skylines when they play The Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York City at 8 p.m. Nov. 28, 2025. Known for lush harmonies on sleeper favorite ゆめ and viral Spotify resurgence during the city-pop revival, the band makes a rare U.S. appearance.

Tickets are on sale now. While the Seaport box office is an option, ScoreBig’s fee-free checkout helps fans budget for merch or post-show ramen in Chinatown.

Lamp’s live sets feature flute flourishes, Fender Rhodes keys and bilingual banter that conjure Shibuya late-night vibes. The open-air Pier 17 venue offers panoramic views from Brooklyn Bridge to the Statue of Liberty—an ideal backdrop for Lamp’s sun-kissed soundscapes.

With only a handful of North American dates on the schedule, this Thanksgiving-weekend concert is primed for sell-out among vinyl collectors, vaporwave aficionados and J-pop devotees across the Northeast.

Shop for Lamp tickets at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on November 28, 2025

