Las Vegas Grand Prix Adds Single-Day Tickets for 2025 Race Weekend

Fans heading to the 2025 FORMULA 1 HEINEKEN LAS VEGAS GRAND PRIX will have more flexibility to experience the high-speed action this fall, as organizers have unveiled new single-day ticket options ahead of the November 20-22 race weekend.
Single-day Grandstand and General Admission tickets go on sale to the public beginning Thursday, August 14 at 10 a.m. PDT. Prices start at $140, including taxes and fees, with various options available across the Las Vegas Strip Circuit.
American Express Card Members can access presale tickets starting Wednesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. PDT through Friday, August 8 at 9:59 a.m. PDT, while supplies last.
“Offering single-day ticket options is an important part of our efforts to make race weekend more accessible—especially for local fans,” said Emily Prazer, president and CEO of Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc. “Flexibility remains a priority so guests can explore the weekend in a way that works best for them.”
Ticket Options Overview
General Admission
- Heineken® GA+ (Koval Zone): Bleacher seating at Turn 4 and the Koval Straightaway.
- Thursday: $150
- Friday: $250
- Saturday: $650
- T-Mobile General Admission: Standing-room-only with access to performances by T-Pain, mgk, Zedd and more in the T-Mobile Zone.
- Thursday: $140
- Friday: $225
- Saturday: $590
Grandstands
- Heineken® Silver Main Grandstand (East Harmon Zone): Views of Turn 1, pit lane and team garages.
- Thursday: From $300
- Friday: From $520
- Saturday: From $1,375
- T-Mobile Grandstands: Views from Turn 5G through Turns 7–9, plus live entertainment.
- Thursday: From $225
- Friday: From $370
- Saturday: From $965
- Turn 3 Grandstands: Views of Turns 3 and 4, access to F1 ACADEMY™ paddock.
- Thursday: From $200
- Friday: From $350
- Saturday: From $920
- West Harmon Grandstand: Overlooks Harmon Straight and final turn.
- Thursday: From $185
- Friday: From $285
- Saturday: From $760
Caesars Palace Viewing Experience
- Located trackside in front of Caesars Palace with closed-circuit viewing, interactive fan zone and live entertainment.
- Thursday: From $125
- Friday: From $170
- Saturday: From $275
Earlier this year, organizers released three-day ticket packages and limited single-day tickets for the Flamingo Zone by Caesars Rewards, which sold out quickly. Hospitality packages and other three-day ticket options remain available.
Expanded On-Track Action
The 2025 event will see a return of the F1 ACADEMY™, the all-female driver development series, which will conclude its season on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. Last year’s race delivered 181 overtakes and speeds exceeding 220 mph, cementing the track’s reputation as one of the most challenging and entertaining circuits on the Formula 1 calendar.
Tickets and more information are available via the Las Vegas Grand Prix’s official website.