Laundry Day tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Laundry Day will play Webster Hall in New York on November 14, 2025. The five-piece collective, known for their genre-hopping style and youthful energy, continue to build momentum on the alternative music scene.

Tickets for the Nov. 14 concert are available now. Fans can purchase at the Webster Hall box office or through ScoreBig, which provides tickets without hidden fees.

Laundry Day’s mix of indie, pop, and hip-hop elements has resonated with a growing fanbase, bolstered by their DIY ethos and magnetic stage presence. Their return to New York promises an exciting night for fans of cutting-edge alternative music.

Webster Hall, one of New York’s most iconic venues, offers an intimate yet energetic backdrop for the band’s distinctive sound. This concert is expected to be one of the city’s standout fall shows.

