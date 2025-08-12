Lavern tickets on sale in San Diego at Nova SD

Lavern brings an electrifying night of techno and electronic beats to Nova SD in San Diego, California, on November 21, 2025. Known for high-energy performances and immersive soundscapes, Lavern promises a set that will keep fans dancing all night.

Tickets for this one-night performance are on sale now. They are available at the Nova SD box office or online via ScoreBig, where fans can enjoy savings and never pay hidden ticket fees.

Lavern has been gaining acclaim for blending deep house grooves with innovative live production, creating unforgettable live music experiences. Nova SD, located in the heart of San Diego, offers a state-of-the-art sound system and an intimate yet vibrant setting — perfect for this performance.

Fans should secure tickets early to ensure they don’t miss this must-see show in Southern California’s thriving nightlife scene.

Shop for Lavern tickets at Nova SD on November 21, 2025

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Lavern tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.