Lecrae tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Novo

Lecrae, the Grammy-winning powerhouse of faith-infused hip-hop, headlines The Novo in downtown Los Angeles at 8 p.m. Nov. 16, 2025. Known for chart-topping albums Anomaly and Restoration, the Atlanta-born MC blends razor-sharp lyricism with soulful hooks and socially conscious storytelling.

Lecrae’s uplifting live shows weave testimonial interludes between hits like “Blessings” and “Coming In Hot,” backed by a full band that adds live-instrument firepower to trap-leaning beats. Recent festival appearances at Rolling Loud and Kingdom Bound have cemented his status as one of Christian rap’s most crossover-ready stars.

The Novo’s 2,300-capacity configuration offers intimate sightlines and booming acoustics tailor-made for Lecrae’s bass-heavy set list. With only one Southern California date announced, demand from youth-group contingents and mainstream hip-hop fans alike is expected to spike quickly.

