Leif Vollebekk tickets on sale in New York at Webster Hall

Leif Vollebekk at the Borggården stage in the Vigeland Park | Photo credit: Tore Sætre via Wikimedia Commons

Leif Vollebekk brings his soulful folk-jazz fusion to Webster Hall in New York City at 8 p.m. Nov. 13, 2025. The Montreal singer-songwriter’s immersive 2024 album Revelation earned Juno nods for its cinematic strings and heartbeat percussion that frame Vollebekk’s hushed, yearning vocals.

Vollebekk’s performances layer looping piano, harmonica and upright bass into hypnotic crescendos. Expect fan favorites “Elegy” and “Hot Tears,” plus improvised segues that make each show unique. His previous NYC appearance sold out Bowery Ballroom in under 48 hours.

Webster Hall’s historic Grand Ballroom provides warm acoustics and sightlines perfect for Vollebekk’s intimate storytelling. Mid-November’s crisp weather and Union Square proximity make the show an ideal autumn evening escape.

