Lenovo to Host Annual Tech World Event at Sphere During CES 2026

The Sphere at the Venetian Resort, in Paradise, Las Vegas | Photo by Tomas Del Coro via Wikimedia Commons

Lenovo will bring its flagship innovation showcase, Tech World, to Las Vegas during CES 2026, marking the first time the event will be held at Sphere, the state-of-the-art immersive venue developed by Sphere Entertainment Co.

The 11th edition of Tech World is set for Tuesday, January 6, and will feature Lenovo Chairman and CEO Yuanqing Yang delivering a CES keynote from the Sphere stage. The event promises to spotlight the company’s latest AI-powered technologies, product innovations, and strategic vision for the years ahead.

“Over the past decade, Tech World has become Lenovo’s key platform to reveal our vision, showcase our innovation, and launch our most exciting products, solutions, and partnerships,” said Yang. “Set against the backdrop of CES 2026, we’ll give the audience an exclusive look at how our technology has revolutionized F1, unveil our plans for the first-ever AI-powered FIFA World Cup, and create a hyper-personalized agent-native experience for individuals while unleashing Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage for enterprise customers.”

The event will be powered in part by Lenovo’s own technology, as the company also announced a new multi-year global partnership with Sphere Studios, the venue’s in-house content creation arm. As an Official Technology Partner of Sphere Studios, Lenovo’s workstations and infrastructure platforms are being integrated into Sphere’s production workflows, enabling immersive content production and powering the Tech World experience from behind the scenes.

This marks the second consecutive year that a CES keynote will take place at Sphere, a venue known for its wraparound visuals and cutting-edge sound design. Jennifer Koester, President and COO of Sphere, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “We are honored to collaborate with Lenovo not only to help bring their vision to life during this CES Keynote, but also as part of our broader partnership that will leverage Lenovo technology to deliver immersive experiences across all Sphere events.”

Gary Shapiro, CEO and vice chair of the Consumer Technology Association, which organizes CES, welcomed the announcement, adding, “CES is where innovators show up, and I look forward to seeing [Yang’s] vision for the technology solving big global challenges come to life at the incredible Sphere.”

Tech World @ CES will highlight Lenovo’s role as a technology partner for global events such as Formula 1, FIFA World Cup 26, and the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027. The event will explore how AI-driven innovations across devices, infrastructure, and services are shaping the future of sports, business, and everyday life.

In addition to Yang’s keynote, the event will include appearances by technology leaders, creative partners, and influencers. The full speaker lineup will be announced later in 2025.

Credentialed CES attendees can access the keynote, with ticketing and additional logistics to be released in October.