Leonid & Friends tickets on sale in Atlanta at Variety Playhouse

Leonid & Friends – A Tribute To Chicago will bring their acclaimed interpretations of classic rock to the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 17, 2026. Known for their spot-on renditions of Chicago’s greatest hits, this group of world-class musicians has earned fans around the globe.

Tickets for the Atlanta show are on sale now. While the venue box office is one option, fans can also purchase through ScoreBig, which provides competitive pricing and no hidden ticket fees.

Leonid & Friends has built a devoted following thanks to their faithful recreations of Chicago’s complex arrangements, as well as covers of other classic rock icons. The Atlanta performance is expected to highlight the group’s precision musicianship and infectious energy.

For fans of Chicago and classic rock, this concert will be a must-see event in Atlanta’s spring concert lineup.

Shop for Leonid & Friends tickets at Variety Playhouse on April 17, 2026

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Leonid & Friends tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.