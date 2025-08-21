Leonid & Friends tickets on sale in Warrendale at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille

Leonid & Friends, the world-renowned tribute to Chicago, will perform at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, on May 5, 2026. Known for their pitch-perfect renditions of Chicago’s biggest hits, Leonid & Friends continue to attract fans worldwide.

Tickets are available now through the venue’s box office or ScoreBig, which offers tickets without hidden fees.

Fans can expect an evening filled with Chicago classics like “25 or 6 to 4” and “Saturday in the Park,” delivered with musicianship that has earned Leonid & Friends international acclaim.

