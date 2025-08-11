Les Miserables tickets on sale in Indianapolis at Clowes

Les Miserables brings Victor Hugo’s sweeping tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption to Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis for a full week of performances, Nov. 4–9, 2025. The beloved musical features the songs fans know by heart, from “I Dreamed a Dream” to “One Day More,” staged with powerful vocals and striking production design inside the historic Butler University venue.

Tickets for all dates are on sale now. Fans can buy at the Clowes Memorial Hall box office, or shop via ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price you pay. That makes it easy for theatergoers to lock in seats for a prime weekend show or a convenient weeknight performance.

Indianapolis audiences have long embraced touring Broadway, and this engagement gives local fans multiple chances to experience one of the most enduring shows of all time. Whether you’re discovering the story for the first time or returning to hear the iconic score again, Clowes’ excellent sightlines and acoustics ensure a memorable night at the theater.

Indianapolis dates and tickets

Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on Les Miserables tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.