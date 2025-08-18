Les Misérables tickets on sale in Richmond at Altria Theater

Les Misérables returns to Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, with a run of performances between Dec. 2–7, 2025. The iconic production of Victor Hugo’s tale has captivated audiences for decades with its stirring music and powerful storytelling.

Tickets for all Richmond performances are available now. Fans can purchase at the Altria Theater box office or via ScoreBig, where tickets are sold with no hidden fees.

Featuring unforgettable songs like “I Dreamed a Dream,” “On My Own,” and “One Day More,” Les Misérables remains one of the longest-running and most beloved musicals in the world. Richmond audiences will have the opportunity to experience the drama and grandeur of this Broadway classic in one of the city’s most celebrated venues.

Upcoming Richmond Performances

