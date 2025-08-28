Levity tickets on sale in Chicago at Concord Music Hall

Levity will bring their electronic soundscapes to Concord Music Hall in Chicago on November 7, 2025. Known for their blend of house, techno, and atmospheric beats, the group is set to deliver a late-night dance party for fans in the Windy City.

Tickets for the Nov. 7 show are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Concord Music Hall box office or online at ScoreBig, which guarantees tickets without hidden service fees.

Levity have gained attention in the electronic scene for their innovative production style and energetic live sets. Their Chicago performance offers fans the chance to experience their music in an intimate, club-style venue with world-class sound and lighting.

Concord Music Hall has become one of the city’s premier spots for electronic acts, making it the perfect venue for Levity’s high-energy show. Fans looking for a night of dancing and cutting-edge electronic music should secure tickets soon.

Levity tickets at Concord Music Hall on November 7, 2025

