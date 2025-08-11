Lila Downs tickets on sale in Santa Barbara at Arlington Theatre

Grammy and Latin Grammy winner Lila Downs performs at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara on Oct. 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Known for her rich contralto voice and genre-blending style, Downs weaves traditional Mexican sounds with jazz, folk, and pop for a powerful concert experience in one of California’s most beautiful historic venues.

Tickets are on sale now. Purchase at the Arlington Theatre box office or shop on ScoreBig, which offers tickets to major events with no hidden fees—so the price you see is the price you’ll pay at checkout. Choose orchestra seats to catch every nuance or select a balcony view for a broad perspective of the stage and stunning interior.

Expect a set that spans fan favorites and recent material, delivered with the storytelling and vibrant visuals that have made Downs a global touring force. With easy access to dining and parking in downtown Santa Barbara, it’s the perfect fall night out on State Street.

