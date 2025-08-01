Little Big tickets on sale in Los Angeles at The Bellwether

Little Big in Kaliningrad in 2019 | Photo credit: Alexander Podgorchuk via Wikimedia Commons

Little Big, the Russian rave-punk phenomenon behind viral smash “Skibidi,” storms The Bellwether in Los Angeles on Nov. 13, 2025. Known for outrageous costumes, EDM-laced beats and satirical visuals, the group delivers a carnival-like concert experience that keeps dance floors packed from the first drop.

Fresh off European festival headlining slots, Little Big's U.S. stop promises new material from their forthcoming album, plus fan favorites "Uno" and "Faradenza." Expect confetti cannons, choreographed crowd routines and tongue-in-cheek humor woven into every track.

Fresh off European festival headlining slots, Little Big’s U.S. stop promises new material from their forthcoming album, plus fan favorites “Uno” and “Faradenza.” Expect confetti cannons, choreographed crowd routines and tongue-in-cheek humor woven into every track.

The Bellwether—a cutting-edge, 2,000-capacity venue in downtown L.A.—boasts immersive lighting and a mezzanine with prime sightlines, perfect for catching the band’s theatrical antics. With only one SoCal date announced, demand from EDM and alt-pop circles is expected to surge quickly.

