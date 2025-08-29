Lollapalooza India 2026 Lineup Announced with Linkin Park, Playboi Carti

Linkin Park and Playboi Carti will headline the 2026 edition of Lollapalooza India. The festival takes place January 24 to 25 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course.

The two-day event is co-produced by BookMyShow Live, Perry Farrell, and C3 Presents. This year’s lineup includes artists such as Yungblud, Kehlani, Fujii Kaze, Knock2, Sammy Virji, and LANY.

They will appear alongside a large slate of Indian acts, including Bloodwood, Ankur Tewari & The Ghalat Family, and MXRCI. Additional local performers include Sen, Zoya, Gini, Pacifist, Zokova, Gauley Bhai, Nate08, Pho, EXCISE DEPT, Still in Therapy, Rudy Mukta, Rounak Maiti, Sijya, Sunflower Tape Machine, and Trance Effect.

Notably, Lollapalooza South America 2026 announced their Chile, Argentina and Brasil lineups.

For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit the official Lollapalooza India website.

An artist lineup can be found below:

Lollapalooza India 2026 Lineup