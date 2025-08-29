Lollapalooza South America 2026 Lineups Announced for Chile, Argentina and Brasil

Lollapalooza has announced the full lineups for its 2026 South American festivals in Chile, Argentina, and Brasil. The three-day events are scheduled to take place in March.

Lollapalooza Chile will be held March 13 to 15 at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos in Santiago. Its lineup includes Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyler, the Creator, Lorde, Deftones, Turnstile, Skrillex, Doechii, Lewis Capaldi, and Interpol. Other artists on the bill are Los Bunkers, Tom Morello, Katseye, Addison Rae, Kygo, 2Hollis, Royel Otis, HorsegiirL, Men I Trust, Viagra Boys, The Dare, MARINA, and TV Girl.

The same weekend, Lollapalooza Argentina will take place at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. In addition to Roan, Carpenter, Tyler, Lorde, Deftones, Turnstile, Skrillex, Doechii, Capaldi, and Interpol, the Argentine lineup features Paulo Londra, Kygo, Peggy Gou, Addison Rae, DJO, Katseye, MARINA, Lola Young, Royel Otis, 2Hollis, The Dare, Men I Trust, Viagra Boys, and Ratones.

Lollapalooza Brasil will close out the run from March 20 to 22 at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo. Alongside the core group of headliners, the Brasil edition will include Cypress Hill, Addison Rae, Katseye, Lola Young, DJO, MARINA, Men I Trust, 2Hollis, Viagra Boys, HorsegiirL, Peggy Gou, Kygo, and Ben Böhmer.

Tickets for all three festivals are available now.

The full artist lineup for each festival edition can be found below:

